U of I program could move to Western Illinois

CHAMPAIGN, Illinois- The state's flagship university is looking to expand a program to the western part of the state.

The Illinois Innovation Network is a state-wide research enterprise lead by the University of Illinois. Western Illinois University President Jack Thomas says the U of I is looking to develop more of its research centers across the state.

The U of I is currently developing campuses in Champaign, Chicago, and Springfield. Illinois Board of Higher Education Executive Director Al Bowman says the U of I could partner with universities like Western in the future.