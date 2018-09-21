The Score Sunday Week 5

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Rock Island vs Alleman. Rock Island wins third straight game, now 2-0 in Western Big 6.

Moline vs United Township. Moline shuts out U-T 56-0.

Quincy vs Galesburg. Quincy goes to 2-0 with win over Galesburg.

Sterling vs Geneseo. Sterling rolls past rival Geneseo, John Schlemmer talks about their win.

CR Washington vs Bettendorf. Bulldogs shutout Washington 35-0.

North Scott vs Davenport Central. North Scott opens up District play with a win over Central.

Assumption vs Clinton. Jon Wauford mic'd up. Assumption beats the RiverKings 40-7.

Iowa City High vs Muscatine. Muscatine scores 43 unanswered points to win 46-17.

Burlington vs Davenport Central. Central scores 44 in win over Burlington.

Pleasant Valley vs Iowa City West. Pleasant valley falls on the road to IC West.

Davenport West vs Cedar Rapids Kennedy. Kennedy scores 47 in win over West.



Play Of The Night. Zidain Sterling to Harrison Bey-Buie 63 yard TD.

Sterling vs Newman vs Rockridge. Newman cruises to a 42-0 win.

Orion vs Princeton. Orion stays undefeated with a 28-7 win.

Morrison vs Fulton. Fulton wins the battle for the Wooden Shoe.

Annawan-Wethersfield vs Princeville . Princeville stays perfect in the Lincoln Trail Conference.

Ridgewood vs Mercer County. Mercer County stays in LTC race with a 20-point win.

Monmouth United vs Mid-County. Cougars wins 35-6.



Wapello vs Mediapolis. Mediapolis still perfect with 34-7 win.

Sigourney Keota vs Wilton. Wilton rolls to a 35-0 win.

Tri-County vs New London. New London scores 81 in rout of Tri-County.



We hand out our Score sticker to Assumption and Rock Island, plus our Stocking stat of the night.