The Alzheimer’s Association Quad Cities receives funds from the Three Degree Guarantee

Tom Pospisil from Eriksen Chevrolet was on-hand to present a check for $600 for the August Three Degree Guarantee to the Alzheimer’s Association Quad Cities.

Accepting the check were Megan Pedersen and Jerry Schroeder from the Alzheimer’s Association Quad Cities.

The Alzheimer’s Association is the leading voluntary health organization in Alzheimer’s care, support and research. Their mission is to eliminate Alzheimer’s disease through the advancement of research; to provide and enhance care and support for all affected; and to reduce the risk of dementia through the promotion of brain health.

