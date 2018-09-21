× Teens accused of attempted break-in lead police on pursuit, crash into pasture in Mercer County

ALEXIS, Illinois — Two teens accused of trying to break into a home were captured after leading police on a chase and crashing into a pasture, according to the Warren County Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities were called to an attempted break in at an Alexis home shortly after midnight, on Friday, September 21, according to the sheriff’s office.

The statement said a suspicious vehicle left Alexis heading westward into Mercer County. The driver lost control during the pursuit, drove through a fence and into a pasture near 220th Street and 15th Avenue.

“The vehicle occupants fled on foot into a corn field,” read the statement. The two 15-year-old boys were then apprehended and authorities discovered they had been driving a stolen vehicle.

The teens, two 15-year-old boys, were apprehended and taken to the Mary Davis home in Galesburg. Both were charged with burglary, attempted residential burglary, vehicle theft, and aggravated fleeing and eluding.