Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MOLINE, Illinois -- Traffic patterns are changing as work on building the new I-74 Bridge continues.

River Drive in Moline was expected to reopen on Friday, September 21, according to a project update.

Starting Monday, September 24, the closure on 19th Street was expected to expand from Avenue of the Cities to 7th Avenue for roadway improvements. A detour will be set for 19th Street and 12th Street as well.

Workers expect the work to be complete by November.