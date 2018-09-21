× QC Marathon: What you need to know

QUAD CITIES, Ill,- Held every fourth Sunday in September, The TBK Bank Quad Cities Marathon and Festival of races is this weekend both Saturday and Sunday.

A favorite among marathoners across the globe, more than 6,000 runners and walkers will participate in various events over the race weekend.

This race is a USATF certified course and a Boston Marathon qualifier.

All participants in the TBK Bank Quad Cities Marathon, Marathon Relay, Half Marathon, and 5K on Sunday are asked to be at the starting line at least 45 minutes to an hour before the start of the race.

Here are the start times:

Saturday

11:00 A.M.– 1 Mile Run and Walk

1:30 P.M.–Kids Micro Marathon

Sunday

7:00 A.M.– Start Time for all Sunday Races

Starting Line– John Deere Commons 1201 River Drive Downtown Moline

Several streets will be closed for the two-day event, you can see these closures above.

Have more questions? Check out the FAQS on the Quad City Marathon official website.