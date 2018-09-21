× National Voter Registration Day

This year, National Voter Registration Day is September 25, 2018, and hundreds of events are being planned across the nation. Those interested can find several local events here in the Quad Cities.

National Voter Registration Day is a national holiday celebrating our great democracy. It was first observed in 2012.

It is held on the fourth Tuesday of September, The holiday has been endorsed by the National Association of Secretaries of State (NASS). It is also supported by the National Association of State Election Directors (NASED).

Every year millions of Americans find themselves unable to vote for a myriad of reasons. National Voter Registration Day brings awareness to the opportunity to vote.

On Tuesday, September 25, 2018, volunteers and organizations from all over the country will coordinate to create awareness of voter registration opportunities. Helping voters who might not have voted without the reminders and special events.

Volunteers in the community, at schools and public events, or anywhere can register people to vote.

Here is a list of all the places in the QC holding a special event for the day: