National Voter Registration Day
This year, National Voter Registration Day is September 25, 2018, and hundreds of events are being planned across the nation. Those interested can find several local events here in the Quad Cities.
National Voter Registration Day is a national holiday celebrating our great democracy. It was first observed in 2012.
It is held on the fourth Tuesday of September, The holiday has been endorsed by the National Association of Secretaries of State (NASS). It is also supported by the National Association of State Election Directors (NASED).
Every year millions of Americans find themselves unable to vote for a myriad of reasons. National Voter Registration Day brings awareness to the opportunity to vote.
On Tuesday, September 25, 2018, volunteers and organizations from all over the country will coordinate to create awareness of voter registration opportunities. Helping voters who might not have voted without the reminders and special events.
Volunteers in the community, at schools and public events, or anywhere can register people to vote.
Here is a list of all the places in the QC holding a special event for the day:
Rock Island Goodwill Store September 25, 2018 • 9:00 AM Rock Island Goodwill Store 4664 44th Street Rock Island, IL , IL 61201
Rock Island High School September 25, 2018 • 3:00 PM Rock Island High School 1400 25th Ave Rock Island, IL 61201
Martin Luther King, Jr. Community Center September 25, 2018 • 9:00 AM Martin Luther King Jr. Community Center 630 9th Street Rock Island, IL 61201
Voter Registration and Candidate Forum September 25, 2018 • 7:00 PM Muscatine City Hall 215 Sycamore St Muscatine, IA 52761
Our Voice, Our Vote, YOU Matter September 25, 2018 • 2:00 PM Lafayette Park 700 W 4th St Davenport, IA 52802
Goodwill Mission Service Center September 25, 2018 • 9:00 AM Davenport Goodwill Store 805 West 35th Street Davenport, IA 52806
Bettendorf Goodwill Store September 25, 2018 • 9:00 AM Bettendorf Goodwill Store 2333 Cumberland Square Drive Bettendorf, IA 52722
Davenport Goodwill Store September 25, 2018 • 9:00 AM Davenport Goodwill Store 5360 Villa Drive Davenport, IA 52806
Red, White, & Blue… Let us Register You! September 25, 2018 • 6:00 AM YWCA Pekin 315 Buena Vista Ave Pekin, IL 61554