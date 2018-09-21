Muscatine man stabbed during fight with multiple baseball bats

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MUSCATINE, Iowa -- Police are looking into a fight that sent one man to the hospital after getting stabbed.

A statement from the Muscatine Police Department said police responded to a reported fight on Sept. 19 involving "multiple subjects with baseball bats."

Police said Darrion Michael Reth was stabbed in the back during the fight. He was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

The statement said police arrested Ramon Abel Mendoza as part of the following investigation. Mendoza is charged with inflicting willful, serious injury, a felony, and rioting, a misdemeanor.

Muscatine police continue to investigate this fight. They are asking anyone

that has information is asked to call Detective Anthony Arnaman at (563) 263-9922.