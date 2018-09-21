Members of Gilda’s Club in Davenport reacts to Love, Gilda premiere

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DAVENPORT, Iowa--- A comedy legend is taking the big screen one more time, a documentary called Love, Gilda premiered Friday, September 21.

The film highlights life of Gilda Radner, one of the original cast members of Saturday Night Live.

Radner died from ovarian cancer in 1989.

Her husband, Gene Wilder and family opened the first Gilda’s Club in her honor a few years later.

“People question as they get a tour of our clubhouse, well who is Gilda? Especially for the younger generations and when you hear her story, you want to learn more,” says Kelly Hendershot, program director at Gilda’s Club in Davenport.

Gilda’s Club member Holly Oppelt says it was Radner’s battle with cancer that hits home.

“It would be interesting to see what she went through compared to what I went through or other friends that have gone through cancer,” says Oppelt, a five year cancer survivor.

Love, Gilda is only being shown in a few theaters across the country.

You can see the film at The Orpheum Theatre in Galesburg on Thursday, September 27.

Click here to get tickets.