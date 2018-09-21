× Man charged with first-degree murder in death of 1-year-old

FRANKLIN GROVE, Illinois — A man was charged with first-degree murder in the death of a one-year-old.

According to a statement from the Lee County Sheriff’s Department, 38-year-old Ryan A. McClain was accused of a shaking and throwing a one-year-old into a pack and play on multiple occasions, according to the sheriff’s statement.

It happened between November of 2016 and December 9, 2016, and the sheriff’s statement said “such acts created a strong probability of causing great bodily harm…”

The baby died on December 16, 2016, said the statement.

McClain was charged with three counts of first-degree murder, one count of aggravated battery of a child and one count of aggravated domestic battery.