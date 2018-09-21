× GMQC Digs Deeper Into Conversation About Youth Suicide Prevention

*You’re not alone. Confidential help is available for free. Call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline: 1-800-273-TALK (8255). It’s available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week or speak to a counselor in the Lifeline Chat.*

We are taking a break from The Score Pre-Game Pep Rally this week to talk about a very serious problem that impacts every single one of us – suicide. Specifically, youth suicide.

Facts and Figures

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), it’s the third leading cause of death for youth between the ages of 10 and 24 – resulting in approximately 4,600 lives lost each year.

A nationwide survey of high school students in the United States found that 16% of students reported seriously considering suicide, 13% created a plan, and 8% tried to take their own life in the 12 months preceding the survey.

What’s more – suicide among teens and young adults has nearly tripled since the 1940s.

Breakfast With…

On Friday, September 21st, GMQC is having “Breakfast With…” Dr. Jeremy Weyeneth from Genesis Health System as well as a local mother, Gail Rush, who shared her story about her daughter Courtney. They are going to talk about the trends, the warning signs, coping mechanisms, and the advice both have for parents and people in our community before and after a suicide takes place. There will also be a Facebook Live on the WQAD Facebook Page that begins around 6:10am. We encourage you to join our conversation, ask questions, and share your story.

Local Resources

Here is a list of resources in the Quad Cities Area:

Family Resources, (563) 445-0557

Robert Young, (309) 779-2031

Vera French, (563) 383-1900

Quad Cities Mental Health, (309) 764-5040

Transitions Mental Health Services, (309) 793-4993

NAMI – Greater Mississippi Valley, (563) 386-7477 ext. 266

Walk With Travis

Downrange Excursions

National Resources

American Foundation for Suicide Prevention

To Write Love On Her Arms

Project Semicolon

The Trevor Project