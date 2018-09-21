× Don’t miss this year’s Boo at the Zoo October 27th and 28th

Boo at the Zoo, one of the Quad Cities most popular “merry not scary” family-friendly Halloween events, returns to Niabi Zoo for two days on Oct. 27 and Oct. 28 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The trick-or-treat stations, manned by local businesses and non-profit organizations, will feature Halloween-themed decorations and backdrops that make the perfect setting for a family-friendly day.

Niabi Zoo is located at 13010 Niabi Zoo Road in Coal Valley, Illinois.

Boo at the Zoo activities are included with paid zoo admission. Admission prices:

$9.00 Adults

$8.00 Senior citizens (62+ years)

$6.50 Kids (3-12 years old)

(Members receive free admission and parking)

Boo at the Zoo is made possible by WQAD, Eye Surgeons Associates, Zeglin’s Home TV and Appliance, Sexton Ford, and RIA Federal Credit Union.

If you are a business interested in booth space at the event, please email Lisa Short at lisa.short@wqad.com.