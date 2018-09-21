× Coolest temperatures since April arrive this weekend

From 90s to 40s all in less than 48 hours! Welcome to the Midwest!

A powerful cold front that brought severe weather including wind damage to parts of Minnesota and Wisconsin overnight is now sitting to the southeast of the area as of Friday evening. Behind this front, a strong area of high pressure originating from Canada will continue to feed in much cooler temperatures that are more typical of this time of year.

Overnight lows both Friday night and Saturday night will likely hit the lower to middle 40s, a level of chill that we have not seen since April! Some areas could even touch into the upper 30s in parts of northern Iowa. That’s cold enough for some frost!

Our airmass is dry enough that sunshine during the afternoon will continue to offer a nice recovery as highs will easily hit the 70s each day this weekend. A more southerly flow on Sunday will push highs into the middle 70s through at least Tuesday. By Tuesday evening another strong front will be approaching from the west leading to our next chance for showers and storms. Behind this second front temperatures look to be MUCH cooler by next weekend with widespread highs in the low 60s. Fall is here!

Meteorologist Andrew Stutzke

