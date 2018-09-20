When you can tour this renovated Davenport home from the 1850s

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DAVENPORT, Iowa -- A couple renovating a home from the 1850s is giving the public a chance to take a look inside.

The home is located at 510 W. 6th Street in Davenport's Gold Coast district, known for being the city's first neighborhood. As part of a neighborhood-wide tour, the home will be open to the public on Saturday and Sunday, September 22 and 23.

Linda Stone and her husband decided to restore a historic house in Davenport’s Gold Coast area a few years ago.

“We were about ready to retire, and we were trying to decide what to do,” said Stone.

They decided to put a bid on the house after going on the Gold Coast District Home Tour. At the time the house wasn’t for sale, but they eventually saw a listing in the paper.

“We saw this house and it was in need of repair and we thought it would keep us busy and it does,” comments Stone.

The Stones were the only bidders, and they knew why.

“Once you go inside you’ll see why we think it will never be done,” warns Stone.

The whole Gold Coast neighborhood was once in disarray.

When asked what the neighborhood looked like five years ago, Eyreka Barnes said it was vastly different.

“Oh, it wouldn’t have looked anything like this,” responds Barnes, referring to the high crime the neighborhood was once known for.

The house at 510 - built in 1856 - was once owned by a general sergeant of the Civil War and John HC Petersen, the founder of what is now Von Maur. Today, the home still holds its history after all these years.

“The people on the ceiling,” observes Stone, as she points out the wallpaper in the foyer, “we don’t know who they are, but we would like to!”

From the wallpaper to the outlook overlooking the Mississippi River, this house has its own story.

The Stones planned to move in at the end of 2018, and though the house was in need of more work, they said they haven't lost their enthusiasm. They remain hopeful for the house and the entire Gold Coast neighborhood.

“They are expecting a lot of people to come this weekend and see what they will find and maybe they will find a house to renovate themselves,” said Stone.