× Mental health in Iowa is the focus during Davenport visit from senator and governor nominee

DAVENPORT, Iowa — Senator Rita Hart visited Davenport as part of a statewide mental health tour.

Hart was joined by Democratic nominee for governor, Fred Hubbell. The two held discussion forums with mental health providers and Iowans affected by mental health on Thursday, September 20.

According to a statement from Fred Hubbell’s office, the tour was made to highlight the Hubbell-Hart promise to invest in mental healthcare across Iowa.

Hart said Iowans aren’t getting what they need in terms of healthcare.

“You know, Iowa values are about Iowans taking care of Iowans and being proud that we take care of each other,” she said. “And so this fact that people are not getting the care that they need is troubling to all of Iowa. And it just underscores a need for a change here.”

Hart said mental health patients struggle to find availability in most institutions, having to travel across the state for professional help.