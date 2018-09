Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Summer is almost over and since today is the last hot day of the season, Good Morning Quad Cities decided to host an end-of-summer luau with Kona Ice out of Davenport!

Owner Paul Fuller brought the Kona truck - complete with music and lights - to WQAD News 8 on Thursday, September 20th. He walked us through how to make a Kona Ice, how many flavors they have, plus the way they're giving back to our community. Click the video above to learn more.