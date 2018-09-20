× Find out where t-storms may pop overnight… Autumn makes its arrival Friday

It will be a warm evening with temperatures around 80 before dropping around the upper 60s by dawn, Friday. In that transition, front will rush in carrying a few showers and thunderstorms in the process.

By morning, the system pulls away sending down a cool autumn breeze as skies slowly improve throughout the day with highs around 70 degrees. That will set the tone for longer pants and sweatshirts for Friday Night Football as temperatures will be slowly dropping in the 50s that evening with upper 40s by dawn Saturday.

Weekend looks absolutely delightful with highs ranging between 70 and 75 degrees under wall to wall sunshine.

Chief meteorologist James Zahara

