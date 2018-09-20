“Day of Caring” inspires 1,500 people to give back to QC communities

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DAVENPORT, Iowa - From reading to children, to painting buildings and transforming parks, volunteers are helping out in just about any way they can around town on Thursday.

At Peterson Park in Davenport, Alec Jensen and some of his co-workers from Russel Construction are using the day to volunteer with the City of Davenport.

They are braving the heat, and working to build a retaining wall around the park's playground.

"Usually were behind desks," said Jensen, a project manager, "a little hard work is always great, so we are happy."

United Way says their mission is to improve lives in the community and residents in the Quad Cities have felt inspired to step away from their daily routines and "live united."

More than 1,500 volunteers are participating in the Day of Caring on September 20.

"People in the Quad Cities care about the community that they live in and want to see it be the best that it can possibly be." Karrie Abbott, COO of United Way of the Quad Cities said.

The Day of Caring is part of United Way's "Live United Week" which ends September 21.