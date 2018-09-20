Davenport Police search for stolen pieces of a veterans’ memorial

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DAVENPORT, Iowa-- Police are asking for help identifying the person who stole pieces of a veterans’ memorial in Davenport.

Police say the aluminum pieces missing are from a memorial bridge over the I-74 bridge just south of the Rhythm City Casino.

Police say several aluminum panels and support posts were taken over the past several weeks.

The bridge is etched with the American Flag to honor men and women who paid the ultimate sacrifice.

Anyone with information should call the Davenport Police Department.