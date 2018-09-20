Davenport North earns first 4-1 start since 1987

Davenport North began their Homecoming weekend in style on Thursday night with a 13-7 win over Linn-Mar.  The Wildcats are now 4-1 on the season for the 1st time since 1987 and for just the 2nd time in school history.