Crash on I-74 stops Iowa-bound traffic

UPDATE: I-74 BRIDGE, Iowa — One lane is open after a crash temporarily closed down both lanes this morning.

As of 7:17 a.m., traffic was backed up to 12th Avenue in Moline.

A car crash brought both lanes of north-bound traffic to a halt Thursday morning, Sept. 20. Police are working to get traffic moving again.

EARLIER: A car crash on the bridge heading into Iowa has stopped traffic.

You can see in the photo that cars are backed up spanning the bridge, and police are at the scene. No other information is known at the time.

The accident happened on the I-74 State Street off ramp.

Traffic is backed up past the River Drive on ramp in Moline.

Please plan your travels accordingly and avoid the bridge at this time if possible.

This story will be updated as more information is available.

