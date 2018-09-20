× Colona coach among top 50 nominees for ‘Most Valuable Coach’ program

COLONA, Illinois — A teacher at Colona Grade School has been selected among the top 50 nominees for the “Most Valuable Coach” program, sponsored by U.S. Cellular.

Ian Malmstrom coaches 6th – 8th grade track and cross country. He also leads the scholastic and math team and assists with the chess team.

Malmstrom was included in the top 50 list on Wednesday, September 19th. Through online voting, that list will be narrowed down to 15 finalists and ultimately three winners. Click here to see the full list and to vote.

The final 15 coaches who have gotten the most votes will be announced October 1st. In a statement, U.S. Cellular committed to donating $5,000 to their school and celebrating with them at a local event. Three final winners will get donations of $50,000, $20,000 and $10,000 made to their school. The first place winner will also get a Samsung technology prize package worth $30,000 for their school.

Winners will be announced November 20th.

Coaches who work with students K-12 were eligible for nomination.