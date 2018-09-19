× What’s Cooking with Ruthie’s: Crab Salad and Pate Choux Profiteroles and Lemon Aioli

DAVENPORT- Chef Peter Sedlak from Ruthie’s Steak & Seafood came on Good Morning Quad Cities Wednesday, September 19 to show us how to make Crab Salad and Pate Choux Profiteroles and Lemon Aioli.

To find out how to make each, see the instructions below:

Crab Salad Profiteroles

6 ea. Profiteroles (Cream Puffs)

3/4 cup Lemon Aioli

1# Jumbo Lump Crabmeat

½ cup Fine Julienne Iceberg Lettuce

6 Table Spoons Tobiko (Flying Fish Roe)

Lemon Aioli

1 Large egg yolk, at room temperature

2 teaspoons lemon juice

1 Teaspoon Dijon mustard

1 Tablespoon Lemon Zest

¼ teaspoon kosher salt

1 teaspoon cold water

¾ cup canola oil

In a medium bowl, whisk together the egg yolk, lemon juice, mustard, salt and 1 teaspoon cold water until frothy. Whisking constantly, slowly dribble in the oil until mayonnaise is thick and oil is incorporated. Finish with lemon zest.

Pate Choux for Profiteroles

1 1/2 cups water

1 stick plus 1 tablespoon unsalted butter, cut into cubes

1 teaspoon sugar

1/2 teaspoon salt

1 ½ cups all-purpose flour

8 large eggs

Preheat the oven to 400°. Line 2 large baking sheets with parchment paper.