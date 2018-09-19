Watch Live: Closing arguments in Stanley Liggins trial

Can’t see the live stream? Tap here

WATERLOO, Iowa — Closing statements are expected this morning in the Stanley Liggins trial, nearly a month after testimony began.

Liggins was accused of first-degree murder in the 1990 murder of nine-year-old Jennifer Lewis. The child’s body was found near a Davenport elementary school, in a garbage bag that had been set on fire.

Liggins was convicted of the crime twice; first in a 1993 trial in Scott County and a 1995 in Dubuque County. Both convictions were overturned.

