Vigil will honor Iowa State athlete killed while golfing

AMES, Iowa (AP) — A vigil is planned to remember an Iowa State University student-athlete who was killed this week while playing golf on a course near the college campus in Ames.

Celia Barquin Arozamena, a 22-year-old engineering student from Spain, was the Big 12 women’s golf champion this year. The vigil will be Wednesday evening.

Barquin’s body was found Monday near the ninth hole at Coldwater Golf Links in Ames. Soon after, police charged a homeless man who had been camping nearby with murder in her death.

All are invited to the vigil at a green space just north of the university’s Campanile. Friends will have a chance to share memories about Barquin and write messages to her family in Spain.