× Thunderstorm chances in the forecast before autumn air spills in this weekend

A cluster of showers and thunderstorms continue to ride along a boundary, which is positioned near the I 80 corridor. This means that the best coverage will take place in areas along and north of the corridor. Severe weather looks limited but a good rush of wind or hail are potentially the main threats. This event will end by evening before skies become quiet the rest of the night.

The main headline for your Thursday will the high heat and wind. Temperatures are on track to climb into the lower 90s with heat index values approaching 100 degrees in spots. Winds could exceed over 30 mph in spots.

A broken line of showers and storms are also on track to arrive late Thursday night before the last of the raindrops end before dawn on Friday.

That will lead to a dry, refreshing touch of autumn weather with highs between 70 and 75 degrees and overnight lows in the upper 40s.

Chief meteorologist James Zahara

