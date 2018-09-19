Shots fired report leads to arrest of 3 Davenport teens; recovery of stolen firearm
DAVENPORT, Iowa — Three teenage boys from Davenport were charged in connection to a shots fired incident.
The three teens, ages 14, 15 and 16, were arrested and held in a juvenile detention center, according to a statement from the Davenport Police Department.
Police said officers were called to a report of shots fired around 2:25 p.m. Tuesday, September 18. Officers found shell casings in the middle of the road near 13th Street and Harrison Street, where the gunfire was reported.
Investigators recovered a firearm that had been reported stolen out of Bettendorf in May of 2018, according to the police statement.
There were no injuries reported in the incident.
The teens are facing a series of charges:
- The 14-year-old is charged with interference with a weapon, possession of stolen property, possession of controlled substance and carrying weapons
- The 15-year-old is charged with felon in possession of a firearm and intimidation with a dangerous weapon
- The 16-year-old is charged with possession of a controlled substance, intimidation with a dangerous weapon, carrying weapons and third-degree theft.