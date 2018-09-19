× Shots fired report leads to arrest of 3 Davenport teens; recovery of stolen firearm

DAVENPORT, Iowa — Three teenage boys from Davenport were charged in connection to a shots fired incident.

The three teens, ages 14, 15 and 16, were arrested and held in a juvenile detention center, according to a statement from the Davenport Police Department.

Police said officers were called to a report of shots fired around 2:25 p.m. Tuesday, September 18. Officers found shell casings in the middle of the road near 13th Street and Harrison Street, where the gunfire was reported.

Investigators recovered a firearm that had been reported stolen out of Bettendorf in May of 2018, according to the police statement.

There were no injuries reported in the incident.

The teens are facing a series of charges: