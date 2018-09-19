× Sen. Durbin hears concerns about Amtrak’s potential to leave Galesburg

GALESBURG, Illinois- City leaders in Galesburg opened up to Senator Dick Durbin on Sept. 19, during a meeting at city hall, about growing concerns regarding Amtrak and a budget proposal from the Trump administration.

The administration is calling for cutbacks on long-distance train services in the country, including the service from Galesburg to Chicago.

The mayor of Galesburg, John Pritchard, said he is concerned that the move would impact the local economy, and leave many residents and Amtrak customers frustrated.

The City of Galesburg has eight trains that stop in town everyday, bringing people from all over the country through the city.

“The signals we have been receiving are not encouraging because when it comes to long distance service, (the Trump administration has) been talking about some pretty serious cutbacks,” Durbin told WQAD News 8. “We will be working to come up with something on the congressional side that we hope can be more helpful to the communities served.”

But even with that being said, Mayor Pritchard still has concerns.

“We are concerned that if that doesn’t happen, I think that the intention is, that by the end of the year, Amtrak if it were operating on it’s schedule, would not run the train the full distance of the route.”

If the budget cutbacks are approved, Amtrak trains would no longer operate out of Galesburg after December 31, 2018.