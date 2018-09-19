How you can enter the “Make My-Non Profit Run Better” contest

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

This year, RK Dixon - a technology solutions company - is focusing on helping Quad City area non-profits run better.

They say that by concentrating on a single region, they can increase the overall prize allocations and make a more dramatic impact for winning organizations.

Through the Make My Non-Profit Run Better program, RK Dixon has donated more than $570,000 to help 501(c)(3) non-profits in Illinois and Iowa. Over the course of 13 years, our contest has created positive changes that have helped countless people who benefit from the services these non-profits provide.

Non-profits based in the following counties are eligible for participation:

Jackson, Clinton, Scott, Muscatine, Louisa, Des Moines and Henry counties in Iowa and Jo Daviess, Carroll, Whiteside, Rock Island, Henry, Bureau, Mercer, Henderson, Warren and Knox counties in Illinois.

You can register your Quad City area non-profit starting, August 21st. For more information, click here to visit their website.