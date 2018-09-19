Traffic moving again on I-74 Bridge

Iowa-bound traffic on Interstate 74 was blocked due to a crash on Wednesday afternoon, September 19th.

Traffic was moving smoothly again around 3:40 p.m.

Traffic was completely stopped from the foot of the bridge back beyond 12th Avenue after 2 p.m. According to the Iowa Department of Transportation, the crash was between the bridge and the Grant Street/State Street Exit.

One lane of traffic was reopened to traffic shortly after, but traffic remained slow-going.

An ambulance was on site, as well as a police squad.

Click here for traffic information, anytime.