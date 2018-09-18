Volunteers help stop hunger on Hunger Action Day

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DAVENPORT, Iowa -- Volunteers at the RiverBend Foodbank stepped in to sort food and pack bookbags for kids in the Quad Cities.

The whole operation was in honor of the 2018 Hunger Action Day.

Volunteers from Wells Fargo packed up the food and it around to area food pantries. They also stopped by a mobile food pantry at John Deere Harvester Works in East Moline.

The event is part of the organization's effort to end hunger in the QCA.

"A lot of people think about hunger a lot during the holidays, but hunger is a year round issue," said Jennifer Schroder with the RiverBend Food Bank. "Especially right now, kids are back in school now and families may be struggling now to put food on the table. So this is a great time of year to help bring awareness to the issue."

The food bank was expected to send out 14 extra mobile food pantries during September.