× Storm chances to be the highlight for the next couple of days

Another warm and fairly humid day it has turned out to be for most, where areas north of the Quad Cities have experienced a few showers and thunderstorms. This activity has been centered along a boundary which wobbled a bit more south from midday through most of the afternoon hours. This resulted in showers as well as a few strong thunderstorms especially just south of the Quad Cities.

It appears any activity leftover this evening will wind down for the rest of the night as overnight lows drop around the mid to upper 60s.

This same boundary will become active once again on Wednesday with more scattered showers thunderstorms. Temperatures may be the challenge here with highs likely in the lower 80s.

The boundary will regress even farther north resulting in a hot and windy day with highs in the lower 90s. Scattered showers and thunderstorms will return that night before ending Friday morning. That will lead to some beautiful, dry autumn weather for the weekend.

Chief meteorologist James Zahara

