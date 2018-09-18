Residents dread Illinois 84 construction in Port Byron

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PORT BYRON, Illinois--The Illinois Department of Transportation announced today that drivers in Port Byron will have a new route through town starting Monday due to construction.

Residents believe it will be a huge inconvenience.

"I use this road, this main road multiple times a day as well as most of the community. A lot of us are a part of extra curricular activities that are right down the street. So it's going to cause a huge disrupt for us," said Holly Brown. Brown lives in Port Byron and her typical route to work will be closed for seven weeks.

The Illinois 84 will be shut down from 71st Avenue to 94th Avenue.

"First I gotta learn the path because I don't know the country roads," said Jean Ryan.

Jean travels to Ann's Helping Hands from Cordova nearly every day.

"I worked in town while I was working it was always just up and down the 84," said Ryan.

Now, she and other drivers will be routed up to 256th Street and back down. A 9.2 mile trip.

"It's going to be a lot different, it's going to be a nightmare is what it's going to be for a lot of people," said Ryan.

Construction is expected to last up to seven weeks. Access to Main Street from Illinois 84 will remain open.