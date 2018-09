Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DAVENPORT, Iowa -- The Quad Cities Convention and Visitors Bureau introduced their new president in September of 2018.

Dave Herrell, from Jacksonville, Florida, was introduced during a ceremony at Modern Woodmen Park. He joined the bureau with 20 year of prior experience serving in management positions.

He also helped with professional sports franchises, hoping to bring more sporting events to the area.

He was expected to begin his new position in October.