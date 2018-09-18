× Police arrest man after ISU women’s golfer found dead on course

AMES, Iowa — Police have arrested 22-year-old man and charged him with the murder of an Iowa State University golfer.

Collin Daniel Richards has been charged charged with first-degree murder. He was arrested on Sept. 18 according to the Story County website. He was posted with no bond.

The arrest came after after a body was found at a golf course near Iowa State University’s Jack Trice Stadium.

Police were called to Cold Water Links Golf Course on the morning of Sept. 17 after receiving reports of a suspiciously unattended golf bag. When they investigated further, they found the body of Celia Barquin Arozamena “a good distance away.”

According to an article by the Des Moines Register, police said Arozamena was assaulted before she died. Police are not saying where the body was found or what the injuries were.

Police are calling the death “suspicious” and are asking for any help in understanding what happened.

The Des Moines Register article said Arozamena was called one of the most accomplished golfers in ISU’s history. She earned the 3018 Big 12 Championship in April and was the third ISU women’s golfer to play in the U.S. Women’s Open Championship in Tulsa over the summer.

The golf course is closed for the time being.