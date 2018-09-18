Missouri Valley Conference Women’s Basketball Tournament to stay in the QC

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MOLINE, Illinois -- The Missouri Valley Women's Basketball Tournament has called the Quad Cities home since 2016; and that's not changing anytime soon.

In September of 2018, the Missouri Valley and the QC Convention and Visitors Bureau announced a contract extension, keeping the Valley ladies at the TaxSlayer Center for two more years.

Hoops in the Heartland has found a home in the Quad Cities and will continue to play here for the 2020-2021 seasons.

Both sides call the extension a no brainer.

This year's Hoop in the Heartland will take place March 14th - 17th.