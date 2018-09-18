× Man pleads guilty to damaging ‘Field of Dreams’ in Dyersville

The man accused of vandalizing the “Field of Dreams” in Dyersville, Iowa pleaded guilty to second-degree criminal mischief, according to a report by KCRG.

Austin Pape, age 21, of Dyersville was accused of driving onto the property on January 22, 2018, damaging the sprinkler system and leaving deep gashes in the field.

Previous reports show Pape had previously pleaded not guilty.

Court records show his sentencing has been set for November 13th at 1:30 p.m.

The field sits two miles outside Dyersville — 142 miles northeast of Des Moines. Thousands of people visit the property, running around the bases and walking to the surrounding cornfields.