× In the Kitchen with Fareway: A mushroom blend for National Mushroom Month

MOLINE- When you “blend” you cut calories, fat and sodium AND add potassium vitamin D, and B vitamins. Tuesday, September, 18 Fareway Food Stores’ Caitlyn Ferin showed us how to make mushroom and meat tacos on Good Morning Quad Cities. She says to, ‘try the “blend” in sloppy joes, chili, burritos, and tacos.’

SERVINGS: 6 servings (2 tacos each) TOTAL TIME: 40 minutes

* 2 tbsp vegetable oil, divided

* 1/2 pound white button mushrooms, ground or finely chopped

* 1/2 pound ground beef, pork, turkey or chicken

* 1 dash salt

* 1 cup diced onion

* 1/2 tbsp minced garlic

* 1 tbsp chili powder

* 1 tbsp chopped fresh cilantro

* 1 dash black pepper

* 2 tbsp fresh lime juice

Heat a frying pan over medium heat and 1 tablespoon add oil. Add mushrooms to pan and season with salt, to taste. Cook, stirring occasionally until most of the moisture has evaporated, about 8 to 10 minutes. Add ground meat and season with salt, if desired. Sauté until the meat is cooked through, about 10 minutes. Remove mushrooms and meat from pan and add remaining 1 tablespoon of oil to the pan. Sautee onions over medium heat until golden brown, about 5 to 7 minutes. Add garlic and cook until fragrant. Add mushroom and meat mixture back to pan and season with chili powder, cilantro, pepper and lime juice. Serve with tortillas, salsa, avocados, cheese, shredded cabbage and fresh cilantro, if desired.

NUTRITION 122 calories; 8 g fat; 1.6 g saturated fat; 27.9 mg cholesterol; 438.8 mg sodium; 5.2 g carbohydrate; 1.4 g fiber; 2.1 g sugar; 8.8 g protein.