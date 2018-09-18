× Davenport work-release convict escaped

DAVENPORT, Iowa — Police are looking for a man who failed to report back to the Davenport Work Release Center last night.

According to a statement from the Iowa Department of Corrections, Anthony Michael Duyvejonck, convicted of causing serious, willful injury, did not come back after his work shift on Sept. 18.

The 25-year-old was admitted to the work release facility on August 2. He’s 6 feet tall and weighs 269 pounds.

The work release program allows certain, trusted convicts to continue their employment. They are released to attend their shift and then must return to their designated work release center. Duyvenjonck did not return yesterday.

Police urge anyone who knows where Duyvenjonck is to contact their local police.