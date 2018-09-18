Davenport man accused of sexually abusing 2 children under age 12

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DAVENPORT, Iowa -- A Davenport man has been accused of sexually abusing two children for several years.

According to an affidavit, 42-year-old Francisco M. Cardona sexually abused two children under age 12 from 2006 until 2009. He was charged with two counts of second-degree sexual abuse.

The investigation began with a complaint to the Department of Human Services, read the affidavit.

Cardona was taken into custody by the Davenport Police Department on Monday afternoon, September 17, 2018. He was booked into the Scott County Jail and was held on a total of $55,000 bond.