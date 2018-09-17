× YOUR MONEY WITH MARK: The slow rise of inflation and more interest rate hikes

MOLINE- Investment Advisor Mark Grywacheski joined us Monday, September 17 for Your Money on Good Morning Quad Cities.

Grywacheski discussed the next Fed Meeting coming up Wednesday, September 26 and how our inflation rate will affect how many more interest rates we see.

Your Money With Mark airs live on Good Morning Quad Cities every Monday between 5 a.m. and 5:30 a.m. To live stream our newscast from our website, click here.