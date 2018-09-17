Wethersfield VB, Annawan VB, Illinois prepares for Penn State, Hawkeyes hoops expect big things this year

Posted 11:02 pm, September 17, 2018, by

Wethersfield Volleyball sweeps Princeville to improve to 15-1 on the season.  Annawan wins a hard fought 3 set match against Rockridge.  Illinois Football prepares for Penn State and their Quarterback Trace McSorely.  Iowa Basketball has high expectations and they hope Muscatine Alum Joe Wieskamp will provide a spark for the offense.