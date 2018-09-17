West Nile Virus at its worst in Iowa since 2003

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

West Nile Virus is at its worst in Iowa since the early 2000s, according to the Iowa Department of Public Health (IDPH).

As of mid-September 2018, the IDPH had reported 73 cases of the virus. The highest year in their history was 2003, when Iowa had 147 cases.

The department's deputy epidemiologist, Dr. Ann Garvey, said West Nile would continue in Iowa "until the state's first hard frost, regardless of the date on the calendar."

Most people infected with West Nile Virus don't experience any symptoms, according to IPDH. Some, however, will experience the following: headache, body aches, joint pains, vomiting, diarrhea, and rash.

