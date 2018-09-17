Thief gets away with money from Mt. Pleasant bank, police say

MT. PLEASANT, Iowa — Police were trying to track down information about a reported thief who got away with money from a bank in Mt. Pleasant.

Officers responded to a reported bank robbery during the late morning on Friday, September 14. The reported robbery was at the US Bank on East Washington Street in Mt. Pleasant.

Police said a male had taken an undisclosed amount of money. He did not show a weapon or a note and then fled in a pickup truck northbound from the bank.

“Due to the nature of the crime, per Iowa code, the crime is Theft 2nd not a robbery,” read the statement.

Anyone who may have seen him that day or anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the Mt. Pleasant Police Department at 319-385-1450.