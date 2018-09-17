× Summer heat persists… T-storm chances in the days ahead

Another scorcher of a day it is turning out to be as temperatures peaked around the 90 degree mark this afternoon. Even though the humidity is not oppressive its enough to make it quite uncomfortable.

Temperatures for the next several days will remain warm and humid with highs ranging between 85 to 90 degrees.

During this stretch, a few showers and thunderstorms will make its way through parts of the area as a front slowly inches closer from the north. Activity late tonight into early Tuesday will be isolated and north of Highway 30. The chance remains isolated Tuesday evening before the coverage increase across most of the area by Wednesday.

Last humid day of the week will take place Thursday before its rinsed out in the form of more thunderstorms Thursday night into Friday morning.

Chief meteorologist James Zahara

Download the News 8 Weather App — for iOS, click here and for Android, click here

Download the free News 8 App — for iOS, click here and for Android, click here