Robbery suspect shot and killed by officer in Ankeny, Iowa

ANKENY, Iowa -- An officer shot and killed a robbery suspect near a gas station parking lot in the southwest corner of Ankeny.

A robbery at Hy-Vee Gas in Ankeny was reported Saturday afternoon, September 15, according to statement from the Ankeny Police Department. The officer found the suspect near the Kum N Go on SW White Birch, where the suspect pointed a weapon at the officer.

"The officer discharged his firearm, striking and killing the suspect," read the police statement.

Shortly before responding the the reported robbery, police had gotten a call about a suspicious male near the Kum N Go, according to the police statement. The caller reported seeing a male "dressed in black" and said that it "looked like a gun fell out of his pants. Officers were responding to this call when they got the robbery report.

The person who was shot died at the scene.

More information on the incident was expected to come out during the week of September 16th.