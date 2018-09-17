× Pleasant Valley High announces 4 National Merit Scholarship semifinalists

QUAD CITIES- Four Pleasant Valley high school students have been announced as National Merit Scholarship Semifinalists in the 2019 National Merit Scholarship Program.

The Students are:

Regan E. Breen, daughter of Tom and Shelley Breen of Bettendorf.

Kaitlyn G. Ryan, daughter of Patrick and Stacey Ryan of Bettendorf.

Justin R. Sehlin, son of Scott and Christy Sehlin of Bettendorf

And Sarah A. Warner, daughter of Frederick and Lian Warner of Bettendorf.

According to the press release:

“To become a Finalist, the Semifinalist and his or her high school must submit a detailed scholarship application, in which they provide information about the Semifinalist’s academic record, participation in school and community activities, demonstrated leadership abilities, employment, and honors and awards received. A semifinalist must have an outstanding academic record throughout high school, be endorsed and recommended by a high school official, write an essay, and earn SAT® scores that confirm the student’s earlier performance on the qualifying test.”

The Merit Scholarship winners of 2019 will be announced beginning in April and concluding in July. These scholarship recipients will be among 338,000 others who have earned the Merit Scholar title.