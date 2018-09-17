[Photos] N.C. hurricane damage through the eyes of an Iowa native

WILMINGTON, North Carolina — Clinton, Iowa native, Chris Stone, told WQAD News 8 that he has lived on the east side of North Carolina for about 15 years.

While many neighbors in his area evacuated during Hurricane Florence, Stone and his wife were forced to stay home for her job at a local hospital.

Stone said they lost power at their house, so he and his dog Annie were offered the opportunity to stay at a friend’s house, in exchange for fixing their hurricane-busted window.

These photos show the damage in the Wilmington, North Carolina area.