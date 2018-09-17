× New Crime Stopper app allows anonymous reporting

QUAD CITIES, Ill,- Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities is launching a new school safety app called “P3 Campus” which will be available to all Illinois and Iowa public schools, Kindergarten through 12th grade.

According to the press release:

“Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities has partnered with Illinois and Iowa law enforcement and Illinois and Iowa school districts to bring an anonymous reporting program to parents and students K-12. P3 Campus will soon be available in every school district in the Quad Cities to make anonymous reports about concerns of safety or student wellness. Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities wants to increase campus and student safety, and provide students and parents with a safe, completely anonymous outlet to share concerns.”

Students can use the free P3 Campus app to report anything from bullying, suicide concerns, and depression to sexting, stealing, fights, or alcohol and weapons. Each report will be sent to and addressed by school administrators and the school resource officer.

When you have something that needs to be reported simply go to P3Campus.com or download the app on Android or iPhone.