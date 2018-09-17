Find out when storm activity will break this week’s heat

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Is it July or September? Here we are on September 17th and we have another 90 degree day on the way. Heat index values could be in the middle 90s for the afternoon so if your job takes you outside, be sure to take it easy and remain hydrated.

Mostly sunny skies are expected once again. However, an isolated thunderstorm is possible north of the Quad Cities late tonight into early Tuesday. Tuesday evening, there will be another chance of thunderstorms. Most of the activity right through Wednesday will occur north of I-80.

That's where the "Ring of Fire" will be located. A stationary front will keep persistent rains in Minnesota, Wisconsin, and Northern Iowa. For us, a few storms are possible but most will be to our north. We'll have a better chance of showers and a few thunderstorms Friday and Saturday when cooler air moves in.

-Meteorologist Eric Sorensen